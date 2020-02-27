Global  

Delhi riots: Suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder, arrested

Thursday, 5 March 2020
A total of 48 people have lost their lives till now in the violence.
News video: Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News 04:08

 THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION. UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH OVER LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI, AS PARLIAMENT RECONVENED...

Tahir Hussain charged with murder, AAP suspends councillor| Oneindia News [Video]Tahir Hussain charged with murder, AAP suspends councillor| Oneindia News

Delhi violence toll mounts to 39; Centre says situation improving, police holding peace meetings in riot-ravaged neighbourhoods; SN Srivastava replaces Amulya Patnaik as Delhi Police Commissioner;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:13Published

Delhi violence | Punish if guilty: AAP on leader's name in IB staffer's murder [Video]Delhi violence | Punish if guilty: AAP on leader's name in IB staffer's murder

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday said anyone found guilty of instigating violence should be punished. Sanjay was speaking in reference to allegations of murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:38Published


Delhi cops register FIR against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

An FIR was registered on Thursday against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for allegedly being involved in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day

AAP leader Tahir Hussain denies role in Delhi riots, says he was himself rescued by police

AAP leader Tahir Hussain said that he had called Joint CP of Delhi Police Alok Kumar and former DCP Ajit Singla on February 24 when the riots broke out in Chand...
Zee News

MayurPa08903345

Mayur Patel RT @ZeeNews: Tahir Hussain, suspended AAP leader accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder during Delhi riots, arrested https://t.co/SA5… 58 seconds ago

ShwetaSharma187

Shweta Sharma RT @KhursheedAhmedA: 2008 Mumbai Attack 🔹Home Minister Shivraj Patil resigned taking responsibility. 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots 🔹SSP suspend… 1 hour ago

pradipta2013

Pradipta Pati Tahir Hussain, suspended AAP leader accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder during Delhi riots, arrested… https://t.co/BHKRe9TN7O 1 hour ago

HinduNatl

Hindu NationalIst RT @aginner_: Suspended AAP leader, Tahir Hussain, accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder, arrested #DelhiRiots https://t.co/xPI69n5txS 2 hours ago

DelhiINRI

Delhi RI Delhi riots: Suspended AAP leader, Tahir Hussain, accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder, arrested… https://t.co/fFLinLcX9y 2 hours ago

