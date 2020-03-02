Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha over misconduct for rest of Budget Session

Congress has alleged that an MP from their party, Ramya Haridas was assaulted by BJP leaders in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the BJP MPs in the house abused and pushed the party’s Dalit MP Ramya Haridas. He said that the Congress wanted a discussion...
AS THE SECOND PHASE OF THE BUDGET SESSION OF THE PARLIAMENT BEGAN TODAY. BOTH THE HOUSES OF THE PARLIAMENT WERE ADJOURNED TILL 2 PM. WHILE THE LOK SABHA WAS ADJOURNED AS A MARK OF RESPECT TO JD(U) MP..