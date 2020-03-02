Global  

Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha over misconduct for rest of Budget Session

Zee News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The seven suspended Congress MPs are - Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.
News video: ‘Dalit MP from Congress assaulted in Lok Sabha’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

‘Dalit MP from Congress assaulted in Lok Sabha’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury 02:37

 Congress has alleged that an MP from their party, Ramya Haridas was assaulted by BJP leaders in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the BJP MPs in the house abused and pushed the party’s Dalit MP Ramya Haridas. He said that the Congress wanted a discussion...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Delhi house allegedly attacked [Video]Watch: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Delhi house allegedly attacked

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s house was allegedly attacked on Tuesday around 5.30 pm. The staff at Congress leader’s house was also allegedly heckled and thrashed. Policemen were seen at..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published

Budget Session: Cong, TMC & AAP MPs stage protest against Delhi violence | Oneindia News [Video]Budget Session: Cong, TMC & AAP MPs stage protest against Delhi violence | Oneindia News

AS THE SECOND PHASE OF THE BUDGET SESSION OF THE PARLIAMENT BEGAN TODAY. BOTH THE HOUSES OF THE PARLIAMENT WERE ADJOURNED TILL 2 PM. WHILE THE LOK SABHA WAS ADJOURNED AS A MARK OF RESPECT TO JD(U) MP..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

7 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for rest of Budget session over 'gross misconduct'

Lok Sabha Members, mostly from the Congress, have been protesting in the House over Delhi riots for days.
DNA

Live: 7 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

The second half of the Budget session has seen heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches in both Houses, majorly over initiating a discussion...
IndiaTimes

Zeeshan_INC

Zeeshan khan RT @INCMinority: Raising the voice of the people in the temple of democracy is a curse under the Modi Govt. Seven Congress MP's in Lok Sabh… 38 seconds ago

ashutosh_akm

कालीन भइया RT @ANI: #UPDATE Seven Congress MPs- Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Sing… 1 minute ago

iRajSingh28

Raj Singh રાજ સિંહ RT @ANI: Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha by Speaker Om Birla. More details awaited. #BudgetSession https://t.co/3D80ZmypBG 2 minutes ago

manoj419

manoj INDIAN RT @Frontalfire: Breaking: Seven Congress MPs have been suspended from LokSabha for disrupting house proceedings, tearing and throwing pape… 3 minutes ago

sharadtayal1

Sharad Tayal 🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNews: Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha over misconduct for rest of Budget Session https://t.co/ya03EeATLX 5 minutes ago

