Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region (NCR), taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday. Patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran. As of now, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 30, including 16 Italian tourists.


