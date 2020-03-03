Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Ghaziabad > Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region (NCR), taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday. Patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran. As of now, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 30, including 16 Italian tourists.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases in Florida

Coronavirus cases in Florida 01:12

 Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that another Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus, but that patient is currently in isolation in Washington state.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: 11 Cases In NY, 1 In NJ [Video]Coronavirus Update: 11 Cases In NY, 1 In NJ

CBS2's Reena Roy is tracking the coronavirus. The number of cases in New York has now risen to 11 and New Jersey has its first case.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:51Published

New Jersey Officials Announce First Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case [Video]New Jersey Officials Announce First Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case

Officials say a man in his 30s is presumed to have coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New York Governor Cuomo confirms second coronavirus case in state

A man from Westchester County, New York who works in Manhattan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to two,...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Coronavirus cases in U.S. exceeds 100, Fed acts to shield economy

A New York man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to two, officials said on Tuesday, as the number of...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndiaTimesMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iSweetyVerma

Sweety Verma RT @NewIndianXpress: #Coronavirus cases in India rises to 30 as a Ghaziabad man with a recent travel history to Iran tests positive for #CO… 48 seconds ago

machinemavrik

Ishaan Singh RT @FirstSquawk: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: INDIA, ONE MORE CASE OF CORONAVIRUS DETECTED IN GHAZIABAD WITH TRAVEL HISTORY TO IRAN; CONFIRMED CASES… 1 minute ago

Along_Ph0m

Along RT @EastMojo: #CoronaVirusUpdate : Ghaziabad man, who has been tested positive for deadly coronavirus, has travel history to Iran; with thi… 2 minutes ago

mrdogra007

Nishant Dogra 🇮🇳 RT @SwarajyaMag: Coronavirus In India: Total Cases Rise To 30 As Ghaziabad Man With Travel History To Iran Tests Positive https://t.co/I3h… 2 minutes ago

likesharad

Sharad Singhal RT @PTI_News: One more case of coronavirus detected in Ghaziabad with travel history to Iran; confirmed cases now stand at 30: Official sou… 2 minutes ago

ayoayo07

anu 💕 | SEVENTEEN'S YEAR🌸 RT @timesofindia: Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30 https://t.co/PMgjt… 14 minutes ago

LifeBegetsLifee

Preethi RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | One more case of #Coronavirus detected in Ghaziabad with travel history to Iran. https://t.co/Qc1oKP6V3g 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.