Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Karnataka government presents Budget 2020-21 with special focus to decongest Bengaluru

Karnataka government presents Budget 2020-21 with special focus to decongest Bengaluru

Zee News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday (March 5) presented Budget 2020-21 with special focus to ease the notorious traffic congestion of Bengaluru by promoting the public transport system.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa allocates over Rs 8,700 crore in Budget 2020-21 for Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday (March 5) presented the 2020-21 Budget for the state and reiterated his government’s commitment to overall...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TargetPossible

Target is Possible Karnataka government presents Budget 2020-21 with special focus to decongest Bengaluru | India News https://t.co/HminSXNAbV 4 hours ago

thenewsminute

The News Minute #KarnatakaBudget For government school teachers, Shikshaka Mitra mobile app will be rolled out this fiscal. Rs 1 cr… https://t.co/DB40ls51Zb 9 hours ago

thenewsminute

The News Minute #KarnatakaBudget CM @BSYBJP : Development of Karnataka state and to achieve this, our government intends to take th… https://t.co/1xr0X5dmMZ 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.