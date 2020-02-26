Chilling video show tiger growling while walking towards safari vehicle

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





The... While on a wildlife safari, getting to spot a tiger or a leopard in their natural habitat is a rare sight. And when you do, it is an exciting experience to watch it roar and walk around majestically. A video of a tiger at a reserve coming closing to a safari vehicle is making rounds on social media to prove this point.The 👓 View full article

