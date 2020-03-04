Global  

India, EU postpone summit over coronavirus

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
As European Union institutions in Brussels showed their first cases of coronavirus, India, and the EU postponed the bilateral summit scheduled for March 13. MEA spokesperson said that India and the EU share same concerns about global health. The European Defence Agency and the Council of the European Union both have reported their first cases of coronavirus.
News video: Governor Dewine held a summit in Columbus today on being prepared for the CoronaVirus

Governor Dewine held a summit in Columbus today on being prepared for the CoronaVirus 00:41

 Governor Dewine held a summit in Columbus today on being prepared for the CoronaVirus

Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado [Video]Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

DENVER – Colorado has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in the state. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Thursday a man in his 30s visiting Summit..

Coronavirus: PM Modi cancels visit to Brussels, India-EU Summit to be rescheduled [Video]Coronavirus: PM Modi cancels visit to Brussels, India-EU Summit to be rescheduled

Amid coronavirus scare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his visit to Belgium’s Brussels. The city was expected to host the India-European Union (EU) Summit. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)..

India's coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 16 Italians

Sixteen Italians in India have tested positive for coronavirus, India's health minister said on Wednesday, as the total number of cases in the country rose...
PM Modi’s Brussels visit for India-EU summit deferred over coronavirus outbreak: MEA

PM Modi’s Brussels visit for India-EU summit deferred over coronavirus outbreak: MEAPrime Minister Narendra Modi will not be visiting Brussels after India and the European Union decided to call off the India-EU summit in view of advice by health...
