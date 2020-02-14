Murshidabad man issued voter ID card carrying dog's photo
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () In a shocking incident, Sunil Karmakar, a resident of Ramnagar village in Murshidabad, was issued a voter ID card with a dog's picture on it. However, the Block Development Officer (BDO) has asserted that the picture has already been corrected and Karmakar will get the revised ID card with the correct photo.
A resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal was in for a rude shock when he received his voter ID card. The man Sunil Karmakar’s voter ID card had the picture of a dog on it. The man is now contemplating legal action against the Election Commission. The Block Development Officer of Murshidabad said...