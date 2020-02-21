Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Turkish language > India issues demarche to Turkish envoy over Erdogan's remarks on Delhi riots, calls comments 'politically motivated'

India issues demarche to Turkish envoy over Erdogan's remarks on Delhi riots, calls comments 'politically motivated'

DNA Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Relationship between India and Turkey has nosedived after a number of anti-India remarks by Turkish President Erdo?an.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Factually inaccurate, misleading’: India on OIC’s comments over Delhi violence [Video]‘Factually inaccurate, misleading’: India on OIC’s comments over Delhi violence

India on Thursday refuted the claim made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that Muslims and their places of worships were targeted in three-day-long Delhi riots, calling it “factually..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published

Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more [Video]Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more

US President Donald Trump will be on a 2-day visit to India from 24th February. Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. President Trump will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 40:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India Demarches Ankara Over Turkish President Erdogan’s Remarks Over Delhi Violence


RIA Nov.

India hits out at Erdogan, British minister for ‘irresponsible’ comments over Delhi riots


Indian Express Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

shreyasmahajan1

Shreyas Mahajan RT @dna: India issues demarche to Turkish envoy over Erdogan's remarks on Delhi riots, calls comments 'politically motivated', report by @s… 35 minutes ago

dna

DNA India issues demarche to Turkish envoy over Erdogan's remarks on Delhi riots, calls comments 'politically motivated… https://t.co/mf1pdk6rUe 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.