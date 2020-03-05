Mughal Gardens will be closed from March 7 to avoid spread of coronavirus

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Screening centre for coronavirus set up in Kashmir A coronavirus screening centre was set up in Kashmir as coronavirus continues to spread around the world. Footage from March 5 shows the facility near Qazigun where medical workers are seen.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:52Published 3 hours ago Disinfection works carried out on buildings and vehicles as Georgia's fourth case of coronavirus is confirmed Disinfection works are being carried out on governmental buildings and vehicles as Georgia's fourth case of coronavirus has been confirmed. Footage filmed on March 5 shows squads in hazmat suits.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:05Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this