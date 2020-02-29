30 corona cases confirmed, 23 more positive in 1st test
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () A 57-year-old man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran has become the 30th person to be confirmed positive for Covid-19 in India. He has been quarantined at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. His wife and son have been put in isolation at MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad.
Facebook has confirmed that a contractor at its Seattle, Washington, office tested positive for coronavirus. In response, the Seattle office is closed until Monday, March 9. According to Business Insider, employees are being encouraged to work from home until March 31. The news comes a day after...