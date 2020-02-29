30 corona cases confirmed, 23 more positive in 1st test

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A 57-year-old man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran has become the 30th person to be confirmed positive for Covid-19 in India. He has been quarantined at Delhi 's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. His wife and son have been put in isolation at MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad.


