30 corona cases confirmed, 23 more positive in 1st test

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
A 57-year-old man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran has become the 30th person to be confirmed positive for Covid-19 in India. He has been quarantined at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. His wife and son have been put in isolation at MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad.
