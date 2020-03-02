Global  

Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Congress MPs have been barred from taking part in House proceedings. The two sides repeatedly clashed, with MPs even jostling and pushing each other, over Congress’s demand that the Delhi riots be discussed before any other business was taken up.
