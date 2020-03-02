Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for posting a bikini picture to wish her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday

Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for posting a bikini picture to wish her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday

Bollywood Life Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Meanwhile, recently, Sara Ali Khan was trolled for her overacting in her latest outing Love Aaj Kal which failed to win over the audience this Valentine's Day. The actress was incessantly called out for her crying and dialogue delivery in the Imtiaz Ali directorial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan PATIENTLY Gives Selfie To Her Fans At Airport | Watch Video [Video]Sara Ali Khan PATIENTLY Gives Selfie To Her Fans At Airport | Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan is no doubt one of the most humble star in bollywood. Watch this video where she gives selfie to her fans at the airport.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:02Published

Taimur Ali Khan picks organic veggies at a farm [Video]Taimur Ali Khan picks organic veggies at a farm

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's toddler son Taimur had a busy Sunday as he plucked organic vegetables at a farm.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan trolled for bikini pose with brother Ibrahim

Most fans on social media who have raised objection over the photograph don't seem to have a problem with her beachwear, but they appear confused about the pose...
Mid-Day

Trolls slam Sara Ali Khan for wearing a bikini

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan share a close bond and their social media posts prove the same. Recently she took to her Instagram to share...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Being_tigerrr

Radhe Radhe RT @bollywood_life: Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for posting a bikini picture to wish her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday #Amrita… 46 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for posting a bikini picture to wish her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday… https://t.co/gvYYb9gXQ9 49 minutes ago

DMmovies

Desimartini #SaraAliKhan shares birthday post for brother Ibrahim; gets brutally trolled for wearing a bikini Know more: https://t.co/nKrYCOF7AR 16 hours ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon After #IbrahimAliKhan and #SaraAliKhan, father #SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan gets trolled for excessive photo… https://t.co/C9oXBdSNKh 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.