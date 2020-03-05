Global  

Nirav Modi’s M F Husain painting auctioned for record Rs 13.4 crore

IndiaTimes Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Jewellery tycoon Nirav Modi may be disgraced but the taint doesn’t seem to extend his art. In a two-day auction, collectors vied to snap up his seized assets which included a record-breaking M F Husain painting, Hermes handbags, a Rolls-Royce Ghost and diamond-studded watches.
Nirav Modi’s riches fetch ₹53.4 crore at auction held by ED

Amrita Sher-Gil’s work sold for ₹15.68 crore, M.F. Husain for ₹13.44 crore.
Hindu

Nirav Modi assets auction: MF Husain work fetches Rs 13 crore — his highest ever


Indian Express


