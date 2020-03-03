Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Cautious techies reboot work, log in from home

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Cautious techies reboot work, log in from home

IndiaTimes Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A day after a coronavirus suspected case at Raheja Mindspace IT Park sent jitters across Hyderabad’s IT hub, many techies on Thursday opted to be safe and preferred to work from home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Makes Hangout Meet Features Free Amid Coronavirus [Video]Google Makes Hangout Meet Features Free Amid Coronavirus

Google is making it easier for people to work remotely, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. They are making its premium paid feature in its Hangouts Meet free until July 1. Those features include..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:21Published

Google Staff in Ireland Told to Work From Home Due to Coronavirus Fears [Video]Google Staff in Ireland Told to Work From Home Due to Coronavirus Fears

A majority of Google's staff in its Ireland office have been told to work from home as coronavirus fears continue to mount after an employee reported flu-like symptoms.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Atlanta-based Gas South employees will work from home in preparation for coronavirus disruptions

Atlanta-based Gas South will institute a work-from-home day for all employees in a dry run for potential coronavirus disruptions.  On Wednesday, the company’s...
bizjournals Also reported by •Business InsiderFOXNews.comKhaleej Times

Coronavirus threat: Array Networks offers complimentary work from home solutions to enterprises

Read Article Array Networks has announced its full-fledged support towards enabling corporate workforce to work from home (WFH) amid the coronavirus threats by...
CRN


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.