Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Seven Congress members suspended from Lok Sabha

Seven Congress members suspended from Lok Sabha

Mid-Day Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Seven Congress MPs were on Thursday named by the Chair in the Lok Sabha and suspended for the remaining budget session for "gross misconduct" in the House. BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, when the House reassembled at 3 pm, said the Congress members had behaved in a manner that had never happened before and had...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Verbal attacks in Lok Sabha day after suspension of 7 Congress MPs

Verbal attacks in Lok Sabha day after suspension of 7 Congress MPs 02:50

 Verbal attacks in Lok Sabha day after suspension of 7 Congress MPs

Recent related videos from verified sources

Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News [Video]Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News

A NEW PHOTO OF FORMER JAMMU & KASHMIR CHIEF MINISTER OMAR ABDULLAH HAS SURFACED ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON THURSDAY. THE PHOTO CLICKED IN A ROOM SHOWS OMAR ABDULLAH SPORTING A LONG BEARD AND HE IS SEEN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:10Published

Watch: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Delhi house allegedly attacked [Video]Watch: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Delhi house allegedly attacked

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s house was allegedly attacked on Tuesday around 5.30 pm. The staff at Congress leader’s house was also allegedly heckled and thrashed. Policemen were seen at..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Congress MPs misbehaved with BJP women MPs in Lok Sabha, alleges Smriti Irani

BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in the Lower House of Parliament as Opposition members vehemently protested over the issue of violence in...
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian ExpressDNA

Lok Sabha Speaker revokes suspension of seven Congress MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday revoked the suspension of seven Congress members, after fellow parliamentarians appealed him to reconsider the
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HT107642

भारत माता की जय RT @Rudra_Aksh27: In an unprecedented move, Lok Sabha passed a motion to suspend seven Congress members for remaining period of Budget Sess… 2 days ago

24x7Breaking

24x7 Breaking NEWS Paktika thieves not sentenced to death: Adhir Ranjan called his own party MPs a thief New delhi date. March 6, 202… https://t.co/LJSi3QMmr7 2 days ago

GaurishaarSing1

🚩🇮🇳गौरीशंकर सिंह/भारतमाता_की_जय🇮🇳🚩 RT @htTweets: The Lok Sabha, on the basis of a voice vote, suspended on Thursday seven Congress members for disrupting proceedings https:… 3 days ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times The Lok Sabha, on the basis of a voice vote, suspended on Thursday seven Congress members for disrupting proceeding… https://t.co/oLGi9iEeMZ 3 days ago

VeereshDBlr

Veeresh Dambal RT @htTweets: The Lok Sabha, on the basis of a voice vote, suspended seven Congress members for disrupting proceedings https://t.co/JlZf8… 3 days ago

VENKATESHBPHARM

வெங்கி RT @ieexplained: #ExpressExplained | Seven Congress members have been suspended for unruly behaviour in the #LokSabha. Is suspending a me… 3 days ago

Adeeb410

Adeeb Khan RT @the_hindu: The #LokSabha suspended seven Congress members on Thursday for the remaining period of the Budget Session for “gross miscond… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.