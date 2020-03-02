Seven Congress members suspended from Lok Sabha

Friday, 6 March 2020 () Seven Congress MPs were on Thursday named by the Chair in the Lok Sabha and suspended for the remaining budget session for "gross misconduct" in the House. BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, when the House reassembled at 3 pm, said the Congress members had behaved in a manner that had never happened before and had...
BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in the Lower House of Parliament as Opposition members vehemently protested over the issue of violence in... Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Indian Express •DNA
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday revoked the suspension of seven Congress members, after fellow parliamentarians appealed him to reconsider the Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Indian Express
