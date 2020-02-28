Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > One more coronavirus case surfaces in Delhi; total number reaches to 31 in India

One more coronavirus case surfaces in Delhi; total number reaches to 31 in India

Zee News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured that the government was taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India. While giving a statement at the Upper House of the Parliament, the minister informed that the patients are being monitored and have reported being in stable condition. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus hits IIFA Awards, event postponed amid outbreak

Coronavirus hits IIFA Awards, event postponed amid outbreak 01:20

 IIFA Awards 2020 has been postponed due to Coronavirus fear. IFFA 2020 was scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March end. After consulting the MP government, the event has been postponed indefinitely. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 31. The main three-day...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 10 More Marylanders Being Tested [Video]Coronavirus: 10 More Marylanders Being Tested

Ten more patients are being tested for coronavirus in Maryland, bringing the total number of pending tests in the state to 12, the state's health department said Friday morning.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 04:31Published

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

One more coronavirus case surfaces in Delhi; total number reaches to 31 in India

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured that the government was taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India. While...
Zee News

U.S. CDC confirms one more coronavirus case among Diamond Princess evacuees

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday confirmed one more case of the coronavirus among citizens evacuated from the Diamond Princess...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sunder_barange

Sunder Barange One more coronavirus case surfaces in Delhi; total number reaches to 31 in India https://t.co/fyutoNZwuO 12 hours ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News One more coronavirus case surfaces in Delhi; total number reaches to 31 in India https://t.co/J4xHjq1A9a 12 hours ago

faisalkhantrs

Faisal Khan 🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNews: One more coronavirus case surfaces in Delhi; total number reaches to 31 in India #coronavirusinindia #CoronavirusinDelhi ht… 13 hours ago

ZeeNews

Zee News One more coronavirus case surfaces in Delhi; total number reaches to 31 in India #coronavirusinindia… https://t.co/DJhkPbGFnU 13 hours ago

jlaurieflorida

Jim - Florida Voter Expect to see more #CoronaVirus in #Florida Third Florida coronavirus surfaces in #hillsboroughcounty sister of inf… https://t.co/CM4HxHwRMV 3 days ago

iProducer

Chris Kronenberger RT @Sweetemmilyn: It seems Coronavirus is more contagious than SARS but less deadly. Infection method similar to flu n cold, is transmitted… 4 days ago

Sweetemmilyn

Melanie Lauren It seems Coronavirus is more contagious than SARS but less deadly. Infection method similar to flu n cold, is trans… https://t.co/LnR6YSaZ9y 5 days ago

wolfalohalani

wolfalohalani @BluCollarTrump @SpeakerPelosi Covid-19 isn't a strain of flu, it is a coronavirus, more closely related to SARS an… https://t.co/BUNVG81b75 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.