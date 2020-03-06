PM Modi to participate in Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations through video conferencing on March 7 Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

PM Narendra Modi will interact with seven Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendras. The Centre celebrates March 7, 2019, as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' across India, for creating awareness and providing impetus on the use of generic medicines. Janaushadhi Kendras is considered the biggest retail pharma chain in the world with around 6,200 outlets in 700 districts. 👓 View full article

