Why has Parliament not discussed Delhi riots, asks CPI(M)

Hindu Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
‘Even British House of Commons debated it’
News video: Parliament Will Not Run Delhi Riots Are Discussed: Syed Naseer Hussain

Parliament Will Not Run Delhi Riots Are Discussed: Syed Naseer Hussain 00:46

 Parliament Will Not Run Delhi Riots Are Discussed: Syed Naseer Hussain

‘Why is govt shying away from debate on Delhi violence?’: Kapil Sibal [Video]‘Why is govt shying away from debate on Delhi violence?’: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed Centre for not discussing Delhi riots in Parliament. The government has said that the discussion on Delhi violence will be held after Holi. Communal tensions..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published

Oppositions protest over Delhi riots outside Parliament [Video]Oppositions protest over Delhi riots outside Parliament

Oppositions protest over Delhi riots outside Parliament

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published


For the third day, Parliament disrupted over Delhi riots

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the third day on Wednesday as opposition parties created uproar demanding an immediate discussion on the...
Mid-Day

‘Popular mood on CAA prompted Rajini to alter stance’

Actor must have sensed the prevailing public sentiment in the wake of the Delhi riots, says CPI(M) State secretary
Hindu

GauravY77299437

Gary AzaadDoctor @ShashiTharoor Sir, this is the problem with us Indians.We are still under mental slavery of Brits,you are the best… https://t.co/YvixtGqEJZ 17 minutes ago

RajanGawande

Rajan Gawande British parliament discussed Delhi riots and CAA. Indian parliament will discuss it later. https://t.co/mRyBAjY5At 3 hours ago

sharadsingh1909

Sharad Singh It's a shame that an ex MoS MEA is endorsing the discussion of India's internal matter in foreign parliament. DELHI… https://t.co/NRpmxMYwrE 4 hours ago

RAVINDRA______

Ravindra Sharma UK parliament discussed on Delhi riots but Indian Parliament suspended 7 MPs because they wanted discuss on Delhi r… https://t.co/EBDnbXxXPf 7 hours ago

burning_train

Turning Brain @GauravGogoiAsm @INCIndia Yes Delhi riots needs to be discussed, but as voting citizens we don't want hooliganism too in OUR parliament 7 hours ago

bindass200

Pareen Deewana International Criticism of CAA-NRC and Delhi Riots 👉 European Parliament discussed 👉 UNHRC complained in SC 👉 USA… https://t.co/uz8XOQ0e5k 10 hours ago

tarvi

tarvi @IndianExpress A gathering of monkeys. Who want to pre empt, their prominent role in the Delhi riots. From being discussed in Parliament. 11 hours ago

Musleuddinsk11

Musleuddin sk Delhi riots have been discussed in the UK Parliament, but in our Hindustan, the action of the BJP riot has been tal… https://t.co/cjB5SIbiZe 12 hours ago

