Coronavirus cases rise to 31 as Delhi man tests positive

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A number of events related to Holi and Women's Day celebrations were cancelled while the UGC asked universities to avoid large gatherings as precautionary measures against Coronovirus with a man from Delhi testing positive, the 31st such case in the country. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting to review...
News video: Coronavirus | India update: 6th case in Jaipur; Noida schools being sanitised

Coronavirus | India update: 6th case in Jaipur; Noida schools being sanitised 04:34

 India reported its sixth case of Covid-19 coronavirus infection on Tuesday. An Italian tourist tested positive for the novel strain of the virus. He is being treated at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The latest case was confirmed a day after two more people were found infected...

Health Ministry: Two fresh coronavirus cases detected in Delhi,Telangana

*New Delhi:* Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -were reported, the Union Health Ministry said on...
Coronavirus: Delhi govt sets up isolation wards in 25 hospitals, schools send advisories to parents

A day after a Delhi man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the AAP government said on Tuesday it is taking all steps to contain the spread of the virus...
