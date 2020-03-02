Coronavirus cases rise to 31 as Delhi man tests positive
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () A number of events related to Holi and Women's Day celebrations were cancelled while the UGC asked universities to avoid large gatherings as precautionary measures against Coronovirus with a man from Delhi testing positive, the 31st such case in the country. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting to review...
India reported its sixth case of Covid-19 coronavirus infection on Tuesday. An Italian tourist tested positive for the novel strain of the virus. He is being treated at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The latest case was confirmed a day after two more people were found infected...
A day after a Delhi man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the AAP government said on Tuesday it is taking all steps to contain the spread of the virus... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News •NYTimes.com •WorldNews
