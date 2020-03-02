Harsh Vardhan, Narendra Modi to hold meeting over Coronavirus scare today
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold discussion over Coronavirus scare as 31 cases have been found positive for the deadly disease in the country. Vardhan is likely to brief Prime Minister about the efforts taken to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak as well as 'standards...
Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that a total of 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported across the country. He also held a meeting with the Delhi health Minister and other top officials to gauge the preparedness to tackle the coronavirus scare in the capital. Sale of masks and...
Addressing a press conference, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that over 5 lakh passengers have been screened at airports while 12,431 passengers have been screened on... Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes •WorldNews
