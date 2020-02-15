Global  

I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Malayalam news channels Asianet News, Media One

Saturday, 7 March 2020
Sources said the two channels had written to the ministry seeking revocation of the bans, following which it was lifted.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Home Ministry: There is no accurate data on illegal immigrants in the country | Oneindia News [Video]Home Ministry: There is no accurate data on illegal immigrants in the country | Oneindia News

WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER MAMATA BANERJEE SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THOSE WHO HAVE COME FROM BANGLADESH AND HAVE BEEN VOTING IN ELECTIONS ARE CITIZENS OF INDIA AND THEY ARE NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY FOR..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:24Published

Pastor turns church into haven for those in need [Video]Pastor turns church into haven for those in need

A San Diego pastor was on the verge of becoming one of those victims and almost lost his church. Instead, he found a unique way to embrace the oncoming change and gave his ministry new life.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One

The ban on Asianet News was lifted at 1.30 am, while the ban on Media One was lifted at 9.30 am on Saturday.
Hindu

Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One

The channels were suspended for 48 hours over their coverage of last month's communal violence in Delhi, with the official orders saying they covered events on...
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

MrGladPortBlair

Shrinath Vashishtha 🇮🇳 I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One, both Kerala-based television news channels back on ai… https://t.co/ZWgRaZrPdx 20 seconds ago

Jawahargoel

Jawahar Goel RT @ZeeNews: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Malayalam news channels Asianet News, Media One https://t.co/zk7I78wXc6 29 seconds ago

sajivarghese76

Saji Varghese RT @the_hindu: Just in | I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on #AsianetNews and #MediaOne, both Kerala-based television news channels back on a… 50 seconds ago

Shahnaw12973537

Shahnawaz RT @PTI_News: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One, both Kerala-based television news channels back on air: Sources 3 minutes ago

punjabi_asli

Sandeep Singh RT @timesofindia: Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One https://t.co/zoq2luENMk https://t.co/5vTqc2kbcp 4 minutes ago

Pawan05258Kumar

pawan kumar I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on two-Kerala-based channels: Report https://t.co/rLW8wcNbX3 https://t.co/9iaqFTNU2E 4 minutes ago

Rpreddy80453925

Rpreddy First arrest this baster for instigating people and press against the union Government .it's his personal vengeance… https://t.co/GrBXZiWY8Q 8 minutes ago

MdAmber5

Md Amber RT @the_hindu: The Centre today lifted the 48-hour ban imposed on Friday on two Malayalam news channels for reportage that could “enhance c… 8 minutes ago

