Shrinath Vashishtha 🇮🇳 I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One, both Kerala-based television news channels back on ai… https://t.co/ZWgRaZrPdx 20 seconds ago Jawahar Goel RT @ZeeNews: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Malayalam news channels Asianet News, Media One https://t.co/zk7I78wXc6 29 seconds ago Saji Varghese RT @the_hindu: Just in | I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on #AsianetNews and #MediaOne, both Kerala-based television news channels back on a… 50 seconds ago Shahnawaz RT @PTI_News: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One, both Kerala-based television news channels back on air: Sources 3 minutes ago Sandeep Singh RT @timesofindia: Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One https://t.co/zoq2luENMk https://t.co/5vTqc2kbcp 4 minutes ago pawan kumar I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on two-Kerala-based channels: Report https://t.co/rLW8wcNbX3 https://t.co/9iaqFTNU2E 4 minutes ago Rpreddy First arrest this baster for instigating people and press against the union Government .it's his personal vengeance… https://t.co/GrBXZiWY8Q 8 minutes ago Md Amber RT @the_hindu: The Centre today lifted the 48-hour ban imposed on Friday on two Malayalam news channels for reportage that could “enhance c… 8 minutes ago