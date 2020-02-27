Syed Salman RT @timesofindia: Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One https://t.co/zoq2luENMk https://t.co/5vTqc2kbcp 29 minutes ago Saurabh Trivedi RT @timesofindia: #JustIn | I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on two Kerala-based TV channels, Asianet and MediaOne. The channels were banned… 30 minutes ago Udisha Srivastava Two news channels - #Asianet and #MediaOne were banned for 48 hours. The embargo is now lifted. Indian media is g… https://t.co/Nn0DxtvWek 36 minutes ago pnkjjsr Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One https://t.co/1UxwiDp7c1 52 minutes ago Prakasan Balliyod I&B ministry's 48-hour ban on two Malayalam Channels is a manifestation of a dangerous tendency to attack democrati… https://t.co/RntuaA2M1U 57 minutes ago Rpreddy First arrest this baster for instigating people and press against the union Government .it's his personal vengeance… https://t.co/GrBXZiWY8Q 1 hour ago Sarover Zaidi RT @MahtabNama: Following the lifting of the ban, #AsianetNews was back on air at 1.30 am and #MediaOne at 9.30 am on Saturday. https://t.… 1 hour ago Raman Kumar Mandal Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One https://t.co/XjGHamEWBh 1 hour ago