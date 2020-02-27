Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () The channels were suspended for 48 hours over their coverage of last month's communal violence in Delhi, with the official orders saying they covered events on February 25 in a manner that "highlighted the attack on places of worship and siding towards a particular community".
