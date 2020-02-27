Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi > Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One

Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The channels were suspended for 48 hours over their coverage of last month's communal violence in Delhi, with the official orders saying they covered events on February 25 in a manner that "highlighted the attack on places of worship and siding towards a particular community".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi violence: Cops arrest man seen firing in Jaffrabad, pointing gun at cop

Delhi violence: Cops arrest man seen firing in Jaffrabad, pointing gun at cop 02:13

 Delhi police made another arrest over the violence which broke out in the national capital last week. Mohammed Shahrukh was arrested by police from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. He had been seen in viral videos brandishing a gun during violence in Delhi's Jaffrabad. He was seen firing his gun, and even...

Recent related videos from verified sources

India protest violence leaves thousands displaced [Video]India protest violence leaves thousands displaced

More than 1,700 families flee northeast Delhi neighbourhood after homes and shops torched.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published

Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal [Video]Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal

A video apparently from the recent violence in Delhi emerged on social media where a large crowd is seen targeting a smaller group of policemen. The video is said to be from 24 February where the mob..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One

The ban on Asianet News was lifted at 1.30 am, while the ban on Media One was lifted at 9.30 am on Saturday.
Hindu Also reported by •Zee News

Rajinikanth on Delhi violence: Intelligence failure is Home Ministry's failure

Reacting to the incidents of violence that have rattled the national capital in the last three days, Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth said that it was 'an...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

syedsalu2

Syed Salman RT @timesofindia: Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One https://t.co/zoq2luENMk https://t.co/5vTqc2kbcp 29 minutes ago

saurabhtrivedi1

Saurabh Trivedi RT @timesofindia: #JustIn | I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on two Kerala-based TV channels, Asianet and MediaOne. The channels were banned… 30 minutes ago

UdishaShrivast2

Udisha Srivastava Two news channels - #Asianet and #MediaOne were banned for 48 hours. The embargo is now lifted. Indian media is g… https://t.co/Nn0DxtvWek 36 minutes ago

pnkjjsr

pnkjjsr Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One https://t.co/1UxwiDp7c1 52 minutes ago

Balliyodan

Prakasan Balliyod I&B ministry's 48-hour ban on two Malayalam Channels is a manifestation of a dangerous tendency to attack democrati… https://t.co/RntuaA2M1U 57 minutes ago

Rpreddy80453925

Rpreddy First arrest this baster for instigating people and press against the union Government .it's his personal vengeance… https://t.co/GrBXZiWY8Q 1 hour ago

bombaywalee

Sarover Zaidi RT @MahtabNama: Following the lifting of the ban, #AsianetNews was back on air at 1.30 am and #MediaOne at 9.30 am on Saturday. https://t.… 1 hour ago

IAmAsliRaman

Raman Kumar Mandal Delhi violence: I&B ministry lifts 48-hour ban on Asianet News, Media One https://t.co/XjGHamEWBh 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.