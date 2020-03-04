Global  

Digvijaya Singh teams up with Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to steer Congress out of crisis

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh cancelled all his engagements and landed here on Friday morning to firefight alongside CM Kamal Nath. "On the orders of chief minister Kamal Nath, I have come to Bhopal," he said.
Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News 03:56

 THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS.

