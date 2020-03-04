Hyderabad: Teacher held for raping 11 class IV girls in school, during home tution

A 26-year-old private school teacher was arrested in Wanaparthy on Friday on the charges of raping 11 minor girls who were his students. Some of the girls faced the ordeal on the school premises, Wanaparthy police said.



Recent related news from verified sources Telangana rape horror: After school hours, teacher used to select a girl, take her to another room A private school teacher, who was arrested on Friday night for allegedly raping 11 students, might have violated the girls under the influence of alcohol. Police...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



