Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 CRUSHES Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to become the biggest opener of 2020

Bollywood Life Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Apart from Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3 also features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Varma and Ankita Lokhande in key roles. It is directed by Baaghi 2 helmer Ahmed Khan, who will also direct Heropanti 2. The film is bankrolled under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.
Bollywood news: 'Baaghi 3' box office collection Day 1 - Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's film gets a blockbuster start, emerges biggest opener of 2020

All the three 'Baaghi' films have brought immense success to Tiger Shroff and have ruled the box office. On Day 1, the action-thriller earned Rs 17.50 crore.
