Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 CRUSHES Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to become the biggest opener of 2020
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Apart from Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3 also features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Varma and Ankita Lokhande in key roles. It is directed by Baaghi 2 helmer Ahmed Khan, who will also direct Heropanti 2. The film is bankrolled under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.
Actor Tiger Shroff is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film "Baaghi 3". The actor unveiled a huge poster of the film in Mumbai on Thursday.
#Baaghi3 #TigerShroff #ShraddhaKapoor #Baaghi #Bollywood