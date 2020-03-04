Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 CRUSHES Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to become the biggest opener of 2020

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3 also features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Varma and Ankita Lokhande in key roles. It is directed by Baaghi 2 helmer Ahmed Khan, who will also direct Heropanti 2. The film is bankrolled under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. 👓 View full article

