Baaghi 3 BEATS Student of the Year 2 and Baaghi to become Tiger Shroff's third biggest opener of all-time
Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Baaghi 3 marks the second collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff after Baaghi. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala along with Fox Star Studios
Public Review| 'Baaghi 3'
Actor Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film "Baaghi 3" finally hits the silver screens today.
#Baaghi3 #TigerShroff #ShraddhaKapoor #Baaghi #Bollywood
Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:31Published
Tiger Shroff unveils 'Baaghi 3' hoarding in his unique style
Actor Tiger Shroff is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film "Baaghi 3". The actor unveiled a huge poster of the film in Mumbai on Thursday.
#Baaghi3 #TigerShroff #ShraddhaKapoor..
Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:40Published
