Baaghi 3 BEATS Student of the Year 2 and Baaghi to become Tiger Shroff's third biggest opener of all-time

Bollywood Life Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Baaghi 3 marks the second collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff after Baaghi. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala along with Fox Star Studios
