BJD announces candidates for 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha

Zee News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Patnaik, who is the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), nominated Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanta for the Rajya Sabha polls.
