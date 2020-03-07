Global  

There can be understanding with SP for 2022 UP polls: Shivpal Yadav

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has hinted of an "understanding" between his party and the Samajwadi Party, headed by his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav, for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls.
