Delhi violence: Key accused Shahnawaz arrested in Dilbar Negi's killing

Zee News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The body of the victim, Dilbar Negi, was found mutilated in Brijpur on Feb 26, two days after violence rocked northeast district of Delhi.
