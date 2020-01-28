Global  

After Baahubali 2 and Uri, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior becomes fourth film to achieve THIS feat at the box office

Bollywood Life Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was a trusted military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Box Office Verdict Jawaani Jaaneman, Street Dancer 3D, Tanhaji #TutejaTalks [Video]Box Office Verdict Jawaani Jaaneman, Street Dancer 3D, Tanhaji #TutejaTalks

Saif Ali Khan and debutante Alaya F’s Jawaani Jaanemaan made a promising start at the Bollywood box office. It has now been one week that the film has been running in theatres and the fun yet..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:44Published

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidan' teaser poster out now [Video]Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidan' teaser poster out now

After portraying the role of Maratha warrior in "Tanaji:The Unsung Warrior", actor Ajay Devgn is all set to play another challenging role in his upcoming "Maidaan".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ajay Devgn on Saif Ali Khan's comments on Tanhaji: Broke his legs

In an interview after the release and success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan said he knew what was being shown in the film was not history,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Rishi Kapoor is all praises for the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor praises for the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer. Ajay Devgn thanked him for his appreciation.
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA

