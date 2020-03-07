Global  

MP: Class 10 paper mentions PoK as 'Azad Kashmir'; 2 officials suspended

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The opposition BJP on Saturday hit out at the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh after a class 10 question paper of the state board referred to Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (POK) as "Azad Kashmir".
