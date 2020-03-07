Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Uddhav Thackeray > Thackeray urges UP govt to allot land for Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya, Sena gives Rs 1cr for Ram Temple

Thackeray urges UP govt to allot land for Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya, Sena gives Rs 1cr for Ram Temple

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray while talking to media in Ayodhya reiterated that his party distanced BJP and not Hindutva. Thackeray also urged Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi government to allot a piece of land for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Parted ways with BJP, not with 'Hindutva'': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

'Parted ways with BJP, not with 'Hindutva'': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray 03:09

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said BJP and 'Hindutva' are different. "I've parted ways with BJP but not with 'Hindutva'," Thackeray added. The Shiv Sena chief also announced donation for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Maharashtra CM offered a donation of Rs 1 crore for the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uddhav Thackeray offers Rs 1 crore for construction of Ram Temple [Video]Uddhav Thackeray offers Rs 1 crore for construction of Ram Temple

Uddhav Thackeray offers Rs 1 crore for construction of Ram Temple

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published

CM Thackeray will visit Ayodhya tomorrow but will not participate in Aarti due to COVID 19 Sanjay Raut [Video]CM Thackeray will visit Ayodhya tomorrow but will not participate in Aarti due to COVID 19 Sanjay Raut

CM Thackeray will visit Ayodhya tomorrow but will not participate in Aarti due to COVID 19 Sanjay Raut

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sena gives Rs 1cr for Ram Temple construction

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray while talking to media in Ayodhya reiterated that his party distanced BJP and not Hindutva....
IndiaTimes

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya; many seers detained

On completion of 100 days in office, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday visited the temple town of Ayodhya and paid obeisance to Ram Lalla...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAHinduIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.