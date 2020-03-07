Global  

Ahead of Asim Riaz-Jacqueline Fernandez's song Mere Angne Mein release, fans trend #JacSimFever on Twitter

Bollywood Life Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez's Mere Angne Mein is crooned by Neha Kakkar and composed by Tanishk Bagchi
News video: Jacqueline drops 'Mere Angne Mein' First Look Poster

Jacqueline drops 'Mere Angne Mein' First Look Poster 00:45

 Actress Jacqueline Fernandez dropped the first look poster of her upcoming music video titled "Mere Angne Mein". #JacquelineFernandez #MereAngneMein #AsimRiaz #T-Series #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez teases a glimpse of her Holi-special song 'Mere Angne Mein' with 'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz

 'Mere Angne Mein' releases on March 8. It has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan and the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. 
Zee News

Urvashi Rautela calls Jacqueline Fernandez-Asim Riaz 'cute couple', is she hinting at something?

Asim Riaz is currently dating his 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant Himanshi Khurrana, while he collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez for 'Mere Angne Mein 2.0'
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndiaTimesIndian ExpressMid-DayZee News

