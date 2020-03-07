Global  

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya; many seers detained

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
On completion of 100 days in office, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday visited the temple town of Ayodhya and paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at the makeshift Ram Janambhoomi temple here. After the 'darshan' of Lord Ram, Thackeray announced that he would contribute a sum of Rs 1 crore from his personal account...
News video: 'Parted ways with BJP, not with 'Hindutva'': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

'Parted ways with BJP, not with 'Hindutva'': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray 03:09

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said BJP and 'Hindutva' are different. "I've parted ways with BJP but not with 'Hindutva'," Thackeray added. The Shiv Sena chief also announced donation for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Maharashtra CM offered a donation of Rs 1 crore for the...

I left BJP not ‘Hindutva’, both are two different things Uddhav Thackeray [Video]I left BJP not ‘Hindutva’, both are two different things Uddhav Thackeray

I left BJP not ‘Hindutva’, both are two different things Uddhav Thackeray

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published

Uddhav Thackeray offers Rs 1 crore for construction of Ram Temple [Video]Uddhav Thackeray offers Rs 1 crore for construction of Ram Temple

Uddhav Thackeray offers Rs 1 crore for construction of Ram Temple

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published


Appoint Shiv Sena member on Ayodhya temple trust: MLA writes to PM Modi

Pratap Sarnaik made the demand ahead of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to the temple town on Saturday.
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Ally Shiv Sena schools Congress over Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation

Just a day after former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party to join BJP, the Shiv Sena on Thursday (March 12) asserted that Chief Minister Uddhav...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

