Yes Bank customers can now withdraw money from ATMs using debit cards

DNA Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank of India has restricted the withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 per account for till April 3, 2019 for Yes Bank customers.
Yes Bank crisis RBI caps withdrawal at Rs 50,000 people queue up outside ATMs 03:22

SBI to acquire 49% stake in Yes Bank, depositors' 'money safe'| OneIndia News [Video]SBI to acquire 49% stake in Yes Bank, depositors' 'money safe'| OneIndia News

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar stressed that Yes Bank depositors' money is at no risk at all after the bank was put under an RBI moratorium and most people can't withdraw more than Rs 50,000. Outlining the..

ED registers money laundering case against Yes Bank founder, raids house [Video]ED registers money laundering case against Yes Bank founder, raids house

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a money laundering cases against the founder and former managing director of Yes Bank Ltd, Rana Kapoor. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India on..

Customers can withdraw money from ATMs using debit cards, tweets Yes Bank

Yes Bank on Saturday tweeted that its customers that they can now withdraw money from both at Yes Bank and other bank ATMs using their debit cards.
Zee News

Yes Bank customers can now withdraw cash from other bank ATMs

After the moratorium was imposed on the bank on Thursday, the customers of Yes Bank were unable withdraw cash from other bank's ATM on Friday
Hindu

