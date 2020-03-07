Yes Bank customers can now withdraw money from ATMs using debit cards



Recent related videos from verified sources SBI to acquire 49% stake in Yes Bank, depositors' 'money safe'| OneIndia News SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar stressed that Yes Bank depositors' money is at no risk at all after the bank was put under an RBI moratorium and most people can't withdraw more than Rs 50,000. Outlining the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:23Published 23 hours ago ED registers money laundering case against Yes Bank founder, raids house The Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a money laundering cases against the founder and former managing director of Yes Bank Ltd, Rana Kapoor. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India on.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:08Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Customers can withdraw money from ATMs using debit cards, tweets Yes Bank Yes Bank on Saturday tweeted that its customers that they can now withdraw money from both at Yes Bank and other bank ATMs using their debit cards.

Zee News 2 hours ago



Yes Bank customers can now withdraw cash from other bank ATMs After the moratorium was imposed on the bank on Thursday, the customers of Yes Bank were unable withdraw cash from other bank's ATM on Friday

Hindu 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this