Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on International Women's Day

IndiaTimes Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the International Women's Day and also quoted the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi as stating that "woman is immeasurably man's superior".
News video: International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models

International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models 03:25

 International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models

Exclusive conversation with Actress Karishma Kapoor on International Women's Day: Watch | Oneindia [Video]Exclusive conversation with Actress Karishma Kapoor on International Women's Day: Watch | Oneindia

Actress Karishma Kapoor speaks up on International Women's Day to Oneindia.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:15Published

'OMG, that's Meghan' - duchess surprises students [Video]'OMG, that's Meghan' - duchess surprises students

The Duchess of Sussex surprised pupils in Dagenham, east London to mark International Women's Day.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:14Published


International Women's Day: 7 women achievers to share life journey through PM's social media accounts

On the occasion of women's day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said seven women achievers will share their life journey through his social media accounts on...
Here's how to support International Women's Day all year

In honor of International Women's Day, Haley Parker, area business development manager with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., shares the biggest challenges...
