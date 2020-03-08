Global  

Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor sent to ED custody till March 11

IndiaTimes Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges [Video]ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before..

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS [Video]Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE..

Rana Kapoor sent to ED custody till Wednesday

Arrested Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor was produced before a special court on Sunday in a money laundering case related with Dewan Housing Finance Corporation...
IndiaTimes

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor remanded in police custody on money-laundering charges

An Indian court on Sunday remanded the founder and former managing director of crisis-hit Yes Bank Ltd in police custody until March 11 after he was arrested on...
Reuters India

