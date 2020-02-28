Global  

Bad weather takes a toll, but Delhi's Shaheen Bagh women don’t budge an inch

IndiaTimes Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Two days of incessant rain did leave a mark on Shaheen Bagh — the tarpaulin had blown away, the PA system became faulty and the road was wet. But the women were there, along with their resolve to stay put until CAA is rolled back.
Postponed march to Shaheen Bagh: Delhi Police after speaking to stakeholders [Video]

Postponed march to Shaheen Bagh: Delhi Police after speaking to stakeholders

Delhi Police on Friday said they spoke to the stakeholders and postponed the march to Shaheen Bagh which was being organized from the Madanpur Khadar area in Delhi. RP Meena, DCP (Southeast) said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published
FSL collects evidence from Chand Bagh, NCW chief meets women in Jafrabad [Video]

FSL collects evidence from Chand Bagh, NCW chief meets women in Jafrabad

The Forensic Science Laboratory team collected evidence from Chand Bagh area on Friday. FSL team arrived to collect evidence after violence broke out in the north-east Delhi regions on Sunday. The team..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:48Published

Delhi violence: Shaheen Bagh protesters demand fair probe

The women of Shaheen Bagh demanded on Friday a fair probe in the communal violence in northeast Delhi and a compensation of ₹1 crore to the victims.“
Hindu

Delhi Police arrests PFI secretary in alleged Shaheen Bagh funding link

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday (March 12) arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) secretary Ilyas in connection with alleged PFI-Shaheen Bagh link.
Zee News


khanaseeb

khan RT @IAMCouncil: Shaheen Bagh News: Delhi's Shaheen Bagh women don’t budge an inch | Delhi News - Times of India https://t.co/Z3NK348y6B 2 days ago

faiyazasm

faiyaz ahmed Contrary to the lies Godi Media spreads, Delhi's Shaheen Bagh women haven’t budged an inch - their spirit remains u… https://t.co/TIsWTQJ6DJ 3 days ago

deep221187

Deep kushwaha RT @timesofindia: Delhi's Shaheen Bagh women don’t budge an inch Rain in Delhi did leave a mark on Shaheen Bagh — the tarpaulin had blown… 3 days ago

IAMCouncil

IndianAmericanMuslimCouncil Shaheen Bagh News: Delhi's Shaheen Bagh women don’t budge an inch | Delhi News - Times of India https://t.co/Z3NK348y6B 3 days ago

