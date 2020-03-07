Global  

International Women's Day: President confers Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 to 15 women

DNA Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Nari Shakti Puraskar is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, to celebrate women as game changers and catalyst of positive change in the society.
IAF's first women fighter pilots get Nari Shakti Puraskar

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' to IAF's first women fighter pilots, Mohana Jitarwal, Avani Chaturvedi and Bhawana Kanth, on...
IndiaTimes

104-year old woman to be awarded 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' for achievements in athletics

Man Kaur will be presented an award for her achievements in athletics on the occasion of International women's day by President Ram Nath Kovind in the national...
IndiaTimes

theyouthmag_

The Youth Magazine International Women's Day: President confers Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 to 15 women 1 hour ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation #Watch: @rashtrapatibhvn conferred 15 women with the Nari Shakti Puraskar in Rashtrapati Bhawan on the occasion of

