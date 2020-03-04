Sana Khan REACTS to Melvin Louis' ‘you mocked my race’ comment - deets inside

Sana Khan, who is seen in films like Halla Bol and Jai Ho made some serious revelations about Melvin Louis in a recent interview

Melvin Louis shares recorded conversation with Sana Khaan, says, 'You mocked my race and my skin color' Melvin took to his social handle and shared the voice recording with subtitles of the conversation. He opened up saying that men are victims too and has accused...

Bollywood Life 5 hours ago



