Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor remanded to ED custody till March 11
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested under money laundering charges, was remanded in the
Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 11 by a Mumbai court on Sunday. Kapoor, 62, was arrested by the ED under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) here around 3 am on Sunday as he was allegedly not...
Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before a local court today. On Friday, the ED had raided Kapoor’s residence. Reserve Bank of India put...
PM Modi cautions people against believing rumours about Coronavirus; SBI chairman assures depositors of Yes Bank; ED questions Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor; Javadekar says Kerala channels were restored..
An Indian court on Sunday remanded the founder and former managing director of crisis-hit Yes Bank Ltd in police custody until March 11 after he was arrested on... Reuters India Also reported by •DNA •Zee News •Hindu •IndiaTimes