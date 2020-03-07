Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor remanded to ED custody till March 11

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor remanded to ED custody till March 11

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested under money laundering charges, was remanded in the
Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 11 by a Mumbai court on Sunday. Kapoor, 62, was arrested by the ED under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) here around 3 am on Sunday as he was allegedly not...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges 01:19

 Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before a local court today. On Friday, the ED had raided Kapoor’s residence. Reserve Bank of India put...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS [Video]Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:21Published

PM Modi: Great time to greet one another with Namaste| Oneindia News [Video]PM Modi: Great time to greet one another with Namaste| Oneindia News

PM Modi cautions people against believing rumours about Coronavirus; SBI chairman assures depositors of Yes Bank; ED questions Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor; Javadekar says Kerala channels were restored..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor remanded in police custody on money-laundering charges

An Indian court on Sunday remanded the founder and former managing director of crisis-hit Yes Bank Ltd in police custody until March 11 after he was arrested on...
Reuters India Also reported by •DNAZee NewsHinduIndiaTimes

Morning Digest: New cases of COVID-19 reported from Ladakh and Tamil Nadu, Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day
Hindu Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

shivaroop26

#BringbackTrueIndology 🇮🇳 RT @OpIndia_com: Congress-Gandhi link in Yes Bank scam: Founder Rana Kapoor had bought Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's paintings for Rs 2 crore htt… 3 seconds ago

sindhi_eng_OO7

Amit RT @neerajwriting: While @dir_ed has arrested #YesBank founder Rana Kapoor, I report in today’s HT that CBI too has now stepped in to inves… 9 seconds ago

sarfaraz_niyazi

Sarfaraz Ali Khan Niyazi RT @sardesairajdeep: Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested; classic Hindi movie style action; bad loans keep mounting, bank NPAs keep build… 38 seconds ago

OnlyVidya

Vivek Vidya RT @DDNewslive: #YesBank founder #RanaKapoor sent to ED custody till March 11 Read More: https://t.co/HZTGwk9amy https://t.co/xxHTrIH4fG 1 minute ago

DK_mohanty1

dhiren Mohanty RT @DigvijaynathTi4: Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor bought Priyanka Gandhi's painting for Rs 2 crore The Income Tax Department is investigating… 1 minute ago

JaiMahishmiti

KalKeya RT @rkhuria: Arrest is only for Optics. Financial irregularities at Yes Bank were known for 2 years. Why was it not deemed proper to arrest… 1 minute ago

DEVM84

Devvrat Mody RT @indiatvnews: Dozen shell firms, 44 costly paintings and Rs 2k cr investments of Rana Kapoor under ED scanner #YesBank #yesbankcrisis #R… 2 minutes ago

Yogi210875

योगेश अग्रवाल RT @SwarajyaMag: After 30 Hours Of Interrogation, ED Arrests Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor In Money Laundering Case https://t.co/yIwQd0n0p9 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.