Rahul Gandhi most acceptable leader in Congress, high time he came back as party chief: Ajay Maken

Sunday, 8 March 2020
Amid uncertainties over the leadership issue, Congress leader Ajay Maken has said it is high time Rahul Gandhi comes back as party president as he is the most acceptable leader. Asked about what would be the right time for Rahul Gandhi to return, Maken said, the sooner, the better, because it will end the uncertainty.
