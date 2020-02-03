Cabipool Delhi RT @ET_Specials: Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists on roads and check incidents of drunken an… 1 hour ago ET Specials Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists on roads and check incidents of dru… https://t.co/Ji1DR4OJte 1 hour ago Narayanan Krishnaswami RT @EconomicTimes: Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists on roads and check incidents of drunken… 2 hours ago Economic Times Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists on roads and check incidents of dru… https://t.co/d6Q1quIXR9 2 hours ago Cabipool Delhi RT @TimesofNewsHUB: Delhi Police to deploy 1,600 traffic personnel to ensure safe Holi for motorists https://t.co/GN90ZoN6zn 4 hours ago Times of News Delhi Police to deploy 1,600 traffic personnel to ensure safe Holi for motorists https://t.co/GN90ZoN6zn 4 hours ago weaponizedHVAC Is something supposed to happen Tuesday? Holi. #QAnon https://t.co/MYRKmS9BGR 7 hours ago Business Ji RT @FinancialXpress: Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists and check the incidents of drunken dri… 8 hours ago