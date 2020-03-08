Global  

Naagin 4, 8 March 2020, written update: Vishaka takes Dev's form and kills Manyata, Brinda vows to take revenge from him

Bollywood Life Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Naagin 4, 8 March 2020, written update of full episode: Vishaka and Mundika put their final plan into action. Vishaka's twin takes Dev's form and kills Manyata. Brinda who misinterpreted Manyata's message thinks Dev is the villain and is intent on killing him.
Recent related news from verified sources

Naagin 4, 7 March 2020 written update: Vishaka manipulates Dev while Manyata escapes from captivity

Naagin 4, 7 March 2020 written update of full episode: Vishaka manipulates Dev and his whole family when Brinda tries to reveal her truth in front of everyone....
Bollywood Life

Naagin 4, 1st March 2020, written update: Brinda suspects Vishakha

Naagin 4, 1st March 2020, written update: Brinda finds out that it was Vishakha who has been trying to create misunderstandings between her and Dev. Brinda...
Bollywood Life

