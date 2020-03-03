Global  

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, pharmacist steals masks, medicines worth Rs 35,000 in Pune; arrested

Mid-Day Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
*Pune:* Amid the coronavirus scare and the increased demand for surgical and N95 masks, a pharmacist from a reputed hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city has been arrested for allegedly stealing masks and other medicines worth over Rs 35,000, police said.

The 28-year-old accused stole masks, injections, tablets and some...
News video: Coronavirus: 'People with good health don't require masks,' says Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus: 'People with good health don't require masks,' says Harsh Vardhan 01:13

 Union Health Minister advised people to remain calm amid coronavirus fear. Harsh Vardhan suggested precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus. Harsh Vardhan said that people with good health do not require masks. "Those who are suffering from cold or cough must wear masks," he added. So...

