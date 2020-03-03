63-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





The woman, who had... *Jammu:* A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus here, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. This raises the number of cases in the country to 41. Officials in Kochi on Monday said that a three-year-old child tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala.The woman, who had 👓 View full article

