Nirbhaya convict approaches Lieutenant General, seeks to commute death sentence to life imprisonment Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*New Delhi:* Vinay Sharma, one of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, has approached Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal through his lawyer AP Singh, seeking to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment.



Advocate Singh has filed a petition under Sections 432 and 433 of CrPC seeking to suspend death...

