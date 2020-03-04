Delhi resident, 3-yr-old in Kerala among 7 new cases as corona count reaches 46

Global  

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The number of novel coronavirus cases in India touched 46 on Monday with seven more persons testing positive since Sunday — two in Pune and one each from Kerala’s Ernakulam, Delhi, UP, Amritsar and Jammu. A 3-year-old child in Kerala, who had returned from Italy, was among those infected. The count rose late on Monday after a Pune couple, who had returned from Dubai on March 1, tested positive.
News video: Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia

Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia 03:21

 KERALA ISSUES STERN WARNING TO INDIVIDUALS NOT DISCLOSING TRAVEL HISTORY AS FIVE OF A FAMILY IN KERALA HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF INFECTED PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY TO 39. SEVEN PEOPLE DIED AFTER A HOTEL BEING USED AS A CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE CENTER COLLAPSED...

With the coronavirus cases in New York doubling in the last 24 hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to unlock certain government powers to handle the outbreak - but testing kits..

SIX PEOPLE FROM NOIDA WHO HAD BEEN PUT UNDER OBSERVATION FOR SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS INFECTION AFTER THEY ATTENDED A BIRTHDAY PARTY HOSTED BY AN INFECTED DELHI RESIDENT, HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE..

A three-year-old boy in Ernakulam in Kerala has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients to 40 in...
A Delhi resident, a 3-year old in Kerala are among the 5 new cases of coronavirus infection in India, taking the national count to 44.
