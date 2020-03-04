Delhi resident, 3-yr-old in Kerala among 7 new cases as corona count reaches 46
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () The number of novel coronavirus cases in India touched 46 on Monday with seven more persons testing positive since Sunday — two in Pune and one each from Kerala’s Ernakulam, Delhi, UP, Amritsar and Jammu. A 3-year-old child in Kerala, who had returned from Italy, was among those infected. The count rose late on Monday after a Pune couple, who had returned from Dubai on March 1, tested positive.
