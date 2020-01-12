Hopefully, Madhya Pradesh's political crisis would be resolved, says Sachin Pilot

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Amid the political crisis to Kamala Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said he was hopeful that leaders would able to resolve their differences to fulfil the promises made to the electorate. Pilot, who is in Delhi, in a tweet said: "I am hopeful that the current crisis in... 👓 View full article

