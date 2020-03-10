Global  

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: In game of resignations, BJP may have upper hand

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
After Jyotiraditya Scindia faction’s apparent coup on Monday, chief minister Kamal Nath held a closed door meeting with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, lawyer-cum-Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, former leader of opposition Ajay Singh and 10 cabinet ministers till the late hours.
Jyotiraditya Scindia extends Holi greetings, does not speak on developments in MP

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the Congress on Tuesday, did not answer queries on the political developments in Madhya Pradesh and extended Holi...
IndiaTimes

